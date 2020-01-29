Clear

East Lawrence Elementary School closed this week because of the flu

East Lawrence Elementary School made the announcement in a Facebook post.

An elementary school in Lawrence County will be closed because of the flu.

East Lawrence Elementary School made the announcement in a Facebook post saying the closure is out of concern for the safety and health of students.

The school says there have been excessive absences because of flu-like symptoms, so it is asking parents to wash and sanitize their children's belongings such as backpacks and coats.

East Lawrence Elementary School will be closed for the rest of this week because of an increase in the number of flu cases. Teachers and staff will still go to work to help clean and sanitize the school.

All other schools will have classes this week.

