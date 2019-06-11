The United States Geological Survey reports that an earthquake occurred Tuesday in Jackson County.
The magnitude 2.4 earthquake happened about noon Tuesday about nine miles north of Scottsboro, according to the USGS.
No damage reports have come in.
Related Content
- Earthquake reported near Scottsboro
- Meningococcus reported at Scottsboro Junior High School
- Scottsboro judge submits resignation
- Woman arrested in Scottsboro hotel
- Early morning earthquake reported in Tennessee
- Scottsboro woman charged in Sunday afternoon shooting
- Scottsboro City Schools employees targeted by scammers
- Apartment fire kills three in Scottsboro
- Scottsboro community honors tree before it's removed
- Two arrested on drug charges in Scottsboro
Scroll for more content...