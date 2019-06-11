Clear
Earthquake reported near Scottsboro

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 2:00 PM
Updated: Jun 11, 2019 2:25 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The United States Geological Survey reports that an earthquake occurred Tuesday in Jackson County.

The magnitude 2.4 earthquake happened about noon Tuesday about nine miles north of Scottsboro, according to the USGS.

No damage reports have come in.

