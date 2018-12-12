Clear
Earthquake reported in Tennessee

The USGS reports a magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit Tennessee Wednesday morning and could be felt as far south as Atlanta.

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 3:58 AM
Updated: Dec. 12, 2018 4:34 AM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

The USGS reports a 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit Decatur, Tennessee around 3:15 central time Wednesday morning.

That’s located in between Knoxville and Chattanooga. People from parts of Tennessee, to Atlanta, and even in the WAAY 31 newsroom felt the trimmer. According to the USGS, the earthquake was 9 Kilometers deep.

We called the ABC Station in Chattanooga around 3:45 Wednesday morning. They told us there were no reports of damage at that moment and they had crews on the way to Decatur. We will check back with them throughout the morning and update this story both on air and online as we get more information.

Did you feel it? Report it at https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/unknown#impact_tellus.

