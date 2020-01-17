Earthquake reported in North Alabama

If you thought you felt an earthquake in Lauderdale County on Thursday, you aren’t wrong.
The US Geological Survey reports that a 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck south of Killen about 9:03 p.m.
It originated about 37,000 feet below the surface.
