Clear

Earthquake reported in North Alabama

If you thought you felt an earthquake on Thursday, you aren’t wrong.

Posted: Jan 17, 2020 9:58 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

If you thought you felt an earthquake in Lauderdale County on Thursday, you aren’t wrong.

The US Geological Survey reports that a 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck south of Killen about 9:03 p.m.

It originated about 37,000 feet below the surface.

Get more details here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events