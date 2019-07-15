Earthquake reported in Madison County

If you think you felt the earth move near Moores Mill on Sunday night, you did.

The United States Geological Survey reports a magnitude 2.3 earthquake occurred about 9:45 p.m. Sunday about 6 miles east southeast of Moores Mill in Madison County.

The Alabama Emergency Management Agency says that area has a history of small quakes. No damage has been reported.

This the second North Alabama earthquake in little more than a month. On June 11, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake happened about nine miles north of Scottsboro, according to the USGS.