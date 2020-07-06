EarlyWorks Children's Museum to reopen Friday in Huntsville

Employees at EarlyWorks Children's Museum in Huntsville are getting ready to reopen Friday.

The museum has been closed for nearly 4 months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite a rise in cases in Madison County, Executive Director Bart Williams said he is confident they have come up with new protocols to keep children safe.

Only 50 kids are allowed for a two-hour session. The Majority of the exhibits include hands-on activities.

Williams said to avoid spreading germs, each toy will be replaced between sessions. Exhibits will also have limits on how many kids can be in the area at a time.

"After a two-hour play session we will take a break for 30 minutes and our staff goes into cleaning mode," Williams said. "So we have a cleaning regimen we've been practicing, so we can get everything that's touched and played with by the kids sanitized and rotated out."

There are also bins placed around the museum so parents can put away toys they believe are not sanitary.

Tickets for the museum are only being sold online.