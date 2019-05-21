Clear
Early season heat continues to build into the Tennessee Valley

Tuesday's afternoon highs will warm to around 90 degrees. Expect mid 90s heading into Memorial Day Weekend.

Posted: May. 21, 2019 7:15 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Afternoon highs will run 5-10 degrees above normal Tuesday.  This will put many areas in the Tennessee Valley in the low 90s.

Even with these well above normal highs Tuesday, today will likely be the coolest day of the next 7 days.  We will also see some fair weather clouds build up in the afternoon but showers and thunderstorms are not expected for the Tennessee Valley.

We may have enough lift in the atmosphere to spark a stray shower or thunderstorm Wednesday through Friday but most if not all areas will remain dry this workweek and into this holiday weekend.

Afternoon highs will likely peak in the mid 90s Friday through early next week but some isolated upper 90s will be possible.  When you combine the heat with the humidity, heat index values will likely be around 100 degrees.  This will increase the threat of heat illnesses in the mid to late afternoon hours each day.

Huntsville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
