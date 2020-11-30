North Alabama's early season dusting serves as a reminder to get cars winter ready

Flurries filled the skies of North Alabama Monday as drivers took the evening commute slow, bracing for the first dusting of the season.

In Jackson County, EMA director Paul Smith encouraged people in the area not to push things and only drive as fast as conditions permitted.

Cars pass through an intersection in Scottsboro as snow falls Monday night.

Smith said due to the lack of snow driving experience in the area, drivers should consider staying off the roads if conditions become dangerous or reach a point where people feel uncomfortable. Areas with higher elevations are generally where those kinds of conditions are seen.

At Russ’s Auto and Tire Service in Scottsboro, owner Winfred Russell said drivers need to pay attention to things like fluid levels, tire pressure and tread as we enter the winter driving season.

"These are just real simple things that in our hurry-up world today, we often forget to do,” he said.

Russell says this time of year, he often sees people who come in after losing control of their vehicle when their tires are worn out.

"The less the tread you have in a tire, on a tire, then you're going to have less traction out there on the roads,” Russell explained.

Aside from checking on the levels yourself, Russell added that routine maintenance could also help ensure your vehicle is the most road-ready for winter weather. With an early-season dusting, he said this is just a reminder of things to come and now is the time to prepare.

"So we want to try to get it ready today, so that tomorrow, we will be safe for our families to be able to drive safely."