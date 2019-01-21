Early morning wreck sends three people to the hospital

Huntsville Police are investigating after a crash sends three people to the hospital.

It happened Monday morning at 5:40 at the intersection of Jordan Lane and University Drive. Police told us a driver ran a red light which caused the crash. No 911 call was made according to police, instead they told us they happened to drive by the wreck. There were no critical injuries. Police had to shut down one northbound lane on University Drive and one eastbound lane on Jordan while crews worked to clear the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.