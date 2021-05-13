Early morning fire damages KFC restaurant in Madison County

Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to an early morning fire at a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Madison County off Highway 72 on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Huntsville Fire and Rescue told WAAY 31 a food delivery person entered the KFC, smelled smoke and called 9-1-1. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a fire in the attic above the dining area. No injuries were reported. According to Huntsville Fire and Rescue, the cause of the fire is ruled as accidental electrical.

There is heavy damage to the attic and dining area. Because of this, the restaurant will be closed.