Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire around 6:00 am Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson from Huntsville Fire and Rescue said there was an accidental fire that originated and was contained to a gluing machine at the business in the 3400 block of Stanwood Blvd.

The spokesperson said there was no structural damage and no one was injured.

Four units responded and the property has been turned back over to the owner this morning.