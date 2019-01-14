Clear

Early morning earthquake reported in Tennessee

This quake is roughly 50 miles from a stronger quake which hit last month.

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 8:14 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded early Monday morning in Alcoa, Tennessee, approximately 15 miles south of Knoxville. ABC affilate WATE-TV in Knoxville reported the quake struck shortly at 4AM local time in Knoxville. There are no reports of any damage. This is 50 miles  from the site of a 4.4 earthquake in December in Decatur, Tennessee, and a 3.3 magnitude aftershock. That quake, the strongest in Tennessee in 45 years, was felt in the Tennessee Valley.

