Early morning earthquake reported in Tennessee

A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded early Monday morning in Alcoa, Tennessee, approximately 15 miles south of Knoxville. ABC affilate WATE-TV in Knoxville reported the quake struck shortly at 4AM local time in Knoxville. There are no reports of any damage. This is 50 miles from the site of a 4.4 earthquake in December in Decatur, Tennessee, and a 3.3 magnitude aftershock. That quake, the strongest in Tennessee in 45 years, was felt in the Tennessee Valley.
