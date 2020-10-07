Early absentee voting is happening around the state

We are less than one month away from the November general election.

In addition to the presidential race, Alabama residents will cast their ballots for a Senate seat and local races.

Even though there are three-and-a-half weeks to the big day, some people have already voted.

Technically Alabama doesn't have an early voting period. But what we do have is early absentee in-person voting. You can go to your courthouse and fill out the absentee paperwork and cast your ballot on the same day.

"Every vote actually does count and we're seeing that in real time now," said Bennett.

Activist Camille Bennett said the Florence mayoral race is a prime example of how every vote counts. The race is seperated by only 11 votes and there are 16 provisional ballots that could make the difference.

"I think it's of the utmost importance I think that most people especially young people need to understand how important their votes are," said Bennett.

To help make that happen Bennett and other activists are hosting a vote with me day from 12- 2pm on thursday to get people to the courthouse to vote absentee.

"Especially with covid there are a lot of people who don't feel comfortable voting in the general election so it gives them an opportunity to come out and vote with a team of people with like minds so we think it's helping with excitement," said bennett.

On the absentee ballot application, you do have to mark your reason for voting early absentee. The Secrtary of State says you should select the box saying you have an illness that prevents you from in-person voting. To vote absentee you also need to have a photo id.

The Lauderdale County probate judge said he expects to see more people choosign to vote early through the absentee process the closer we get to the general election.