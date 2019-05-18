Clear

Eagles soar to another softball title

Pisgah Eagles are 3A Softball Champions

Posted: May. 17, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Pisgah came to play. The Eagles took down Wicksburg 4-1 in the 3A Title. Pisgah now has 10 fast-pitch softball titles. Congrats to the Eagles! 

