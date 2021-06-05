Eagles' Quez Watkins hosts football camp in Athens

Philadelphia Eagles’ wide receiver Quez Watkins returned to Athens Saturday to host a football camp for the community.

The former Athens Golden Eagle played six games with Philadelphia last year, hauling in seven passes for 106 yards and one touchdown.

Watkins said being able to return to Alabama to give back to his community means everything to him.

“Just being able to do this and to have this type of impact on these kids -- just to see these kids smile and have fun, running around and stuff -- that just warms my heart,” Watkins said. “That’s really what I do it for.”

The free event welcomed athletes, ages 6-18, to come learn from a pro. A large group took part in the session on Larry McCoy Field. So large, in fact, that Watkins said he was “shocked.”

“I’m really glad the way it turned out and I’m excited to do this next year.”

Watkins is also excited about the upcoming NFL season, saying that he and the Eagles are ready to show the world what they can do.

Philadelphia opens the 2021 NFL season on the road against the Atlanta Falcons on Sep. 12.