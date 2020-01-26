Clear

ESPN: Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant (Image from ESPN.com)

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is among five people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, a source confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Posted: Jan 26, 2020 2:10 PM
Posted By: ESPN

The crash comes one day after Bryant was passed by Lakers forward LeBron James for third place on the NBA's all-time scoring list. As late as 10:39 p.m. ET on Saturday night, Bryant was active on social media, congratulating Bryant on Twitter during the Lakers 108-91 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

