Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

EPA official indicted on Alabama ethics charges

An Environmental Protection Agency official who used to lead Alabama's environmental regulatory agency has been indicted on state ethics charges.

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 2:47 PM
Posted By: AP

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - An Environmental Protection Agency official who used to lead Alabama's environmental regulatory agency has been indicted on state ethics charges.

Al.com reports that Trey Glenn and a former business partner, Scott Phillips, are charged with ethics violations in Birmingham.

Glenn is a former director of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. He's now the administrator of the EPA's regional office in Atlanta.

An EPA spokesman didn't immediately return an email on Glenn's behalf, and court records aren't available to show whether Glenn or Phillips have attorneys.

Glenn left the state environmental agency in 2009 and formed a lobbying firm with Phillips. Both were involved in opposing a federal cleanup in Birmingham. A state lawmaker has pleaded guilty and two others were convicted on charges linked to that project.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 34°
Florence
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Fayetteville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Decatur
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Scottsboro
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events