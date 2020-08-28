EMA: Multiple Madison County weather sirens not working

Some Madison County weather sirens are not working on Friday.

The Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency says the outdoor warning siren at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Elkwood Section Road is experiencing power problems and is not working.

Also, the outdoor warning siren at Owens Cross Roads School is not working. The agency says a lightning strike or power surge damaged components “that were sent for repair a few weeks ago but have not arrived back as yet.”

The agency also reports the outdoor warning siren at Central School, 990 Ryland Pike, is not working. “Power was cut to the siren during a construction project. EMA went to the siren this morning to find out why there was no power. The plant manager is checking to see if there is any way possible to restore power today,” the agency posted to Facebook Friday morning.

