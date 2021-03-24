EMA Directors across North Alabama stress preparing now for severe weather

EMA Directors across North Alabama are preparing for the severe weather headed this way.

The Morgan, Limestone and Lauderdale County EMA Directors all stressed the same thing: making sure you have a plan in place now before the storms roll in.

That plan is two-fold, they say.

The first part is knowing where you need to be in case of high winds or a tornado. Find out where your closest storm shelter is and how long it takes to get there. Bring plenty of supplies with you, including charged electronics.

And remember, you need to get to these shelters ahead of time.

"I think the biggest mistake people make during a severe potential storm outbreak is waiting to the last minute to try and get to shelter, especially if they're in a mobile home. They need to take precautions ahead of time. Have that safety plan in place, discuss that with their family, make sure everyone knows where to go inside the house or wherever that safe zone is. But just don't wait to the last minute. Unfortunately if you get the word that it's on the ground, headed towards you, it's too late to do anything at that point," said Joe Holmes with Decatur Utilities.

The second part of the plan you need to have is for the back-end of the storm. What happens if you lose power? Holmes says to have things like:

- Bottled water

- Canned food

- Manual can opener

- Non-perishable foods

- Charged devices

- Weather radio



EMA Directors are stressing they are using Wednesday to prepare and you should, too.