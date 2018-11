EF-1 Tornado Confirmed In Lauderdale County

...NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR 11/06/2018 TORNADO EVENT - UPDATE #2...

...EF-1 TORNADO CONFIRMED IN NORTHWESTERN LAUDERDALE COUNTY...

.CLOVERDALE TORNADO...

RATING: EF-1

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 105 MPH

PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 3.54 MILES

PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 200 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 0

START DATE: NOVEMBER 6, 2018

START TIME: 11:16 PM CST

START LOCATION: 3 NW CLOVERDALE, LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL

START LAT/LON: 34.9770 / -87.8094

END DATE: NOVEMBER 6, 2018

END TIME: 11:23 PM CST

END LOCATION: 5 N CLOVERDALE, LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL

END LAT/LON: 35.0000 / -87.7569

A TORNADO TOUCHED DOWN WEST OF ALABAMA HIGHWAY 157 AND NORTH OF

LAUDERDALE COUNTY ROAD 141, NORTHWEST OF THE CLOVERDALE COMMUNITY.

THE TORNADO SNAPPED MULTIPLE TREES AS IT TRACKED TO THE

NORTHEAST. A HOUSE OFF CR 141 HAD ITS WINDOWS BROKEN AND SOME

ROOFING MATERIAL REMOVED, SEVERAL VEHICLES WERE PUSHED ASIDE, AND

TWO CAMPERS WERE LIFTED AND MOVED. THE INHABITANTS TOOK SHELTER IN

THEIR BASEMENT UPON RECEIVING THE WARNING AND WERE UNHARMED. THE

TORNADO TRACKED FURTHER NORTHEAST ALONG CR 141, MAINLY SNAPPING

AND UPROOTING TREES. THE TORNADO REACHED PEAK INTENSITY OFF CR 10,

WHERE A SINGLE FAMILY HOME WAS MORE HEAVILY DAMAGED, AND A NEARBY

BARN WAS COMPLETELY DESTROYED. FORTUNATELY NOBODY WAS IN THE HOME

AT THE TIME. THE TORNADO REACHED ITS PEAK WIDTH ALONG CR 259,

WHERE NUMEROUS TREES WERE SNAPPED AND UPROOTED IN A WOODED AREA.

ADDITIONAL TREE DAMAGE WAS NOTED ALONG CR 10, AND AGAIN ALONG CR

259 JUST SOUTH OF WHERE IT CROSSES INTO TENNESSEE. AT THIS POINT,

THE TORNADO CROSSED INTO WAYNE COUNTY, TENNESSEE; FURTHER

INFORMATION ON THE TORNADO'S IMPACT IN THAT AREA IS AVAILABLE FROM

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OFFICE IN NASHVILLE.