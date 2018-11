EF-1 Tornado Confirmed In Jackson County

...NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR 11/06/2018 TORNADO EVENT...

...EF-1 TORNADO CONFIRMED IN SOUTHERN JACKSON COUNTY...

.ASPEL TORNADO...

RATING: EF1

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 105 MPH

PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 3.88 MILES

PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 215.0 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 0

START DATE: 11/06/2018

START TIME: 02:35 AM CST

START LOCATION: 6 E WOODVILLE / JACKSON COUNTY / AL

START LAT/LON: 34.6173 / -86.1696

END DATE: 11/06/2018

END TIME: 02:46 AM CST

END LOCATION: 3 WSW SCOTTSBORO / JACKSON COUNTY / AL

END LAT/LON: 34.6307 / -86.1039

SUMMARY:

A NWS AND JACKSON COUNTY EMA SURVEY TEAM DETERMINED THE DAMAGE

NEAR THE TOWN OF ASPEL, IN JACKSON COUNTY, WAS CAUSED BY AN

EF-1 TORNADO WITH MAX WINDS OF 105 MPH.

AFTER RADAR OPERATORS CONFIRMED THE TORNADO DURING THE EVENT,

VIA A CLEAR TORNADO DEBRIS SIGNATURE (TDS), THE SURVEY TEAM

FOUND THE INITIAL TOUCHDOWN ON THE LEE SIDE OF AN ENE FACING

RIDGE, SOUTH OF HWY 72 OFF CR 226. THE MAIN DAMAGE INDICATORS

WERE A MIX OF HARD AND SOFT WOOD TREES, WITH A DEGREE OF DAMAGE

RANGING FROM LARGE SNAPPED BRANCHES TO UPROOTS AND SNAPPED

TRUNKS. THE TORNADO APPEARED TO SLIGHTLY INTENSIFY NEAR THE

INTERSECTION OF HWY 72 AND CR 110. MULTIPLE LARGE, HEALTHY, AND

DEEPLY ROOTED HARD WOOD TREES WERE OBSERVED TO BE UPROOTED. MAX

WINDS WERE PROGGED AT 105 MPH. THE VORTEX APPEARED TO LIFT

SLIGHTLY AS IT CROSSED HWY 72 AND TRACKED DOWN CR 110 AS

NUMEROUS TREE TOPS WERE SHEARED AT THE UPPER HALF. THE TORNADO

LIKELY DESCENDED BACK TO THE SURFACE EAST OF CR 101. NUMEROUS

TREES WERE OBSERVED UPROOTED AND SNAPPED ALONG A PATH LEADING UP

TO NORTH SAUTY CREEK. IN THIS LOCATION, OUTSIDE OF TREE DAMAGE,

A SMALL FARM HOUSE/SHED WAS COMPLETELY DESTROYED AND A LARGE

HORSE TRAILER WAS OVERTURNED.

THE SURVEY TEAM, FROM HWY 72 LOOKING NORTH, OBSERVED CONTINUED

TREE DAMAGE ACROSS NORTH SAUTY CREEK AND THROUGH SAUTY BOTTOMS.

THE TORNADO LIKELY LIFTED NEAR ROBERTS RD AND SR 79, WHERE ONLY

SMALL LIMB DAMAGE WAS OBSERVED ON THE WESTERN BASE OF JULY

MOUNTAIN.