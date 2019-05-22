Dynetics welcomes new facility in Huntsville

An aerospace and automobile manufacturing company now has a new building in Huntsville. Dynetics develops equipment for NASA and automobile companies. It offers production areas so customers can bring their ideas to life. Engineers then design, prototype, and manufacture these projects, all in one location. The new building is 78,000 square feet, and houses more than 250-employees. The company said it will make manufacturing more efficient and is a real game-changer for Huntsville.

"Doing it in house, we have the control over our schedules. We have the agility and mistake-proofing built in the investment set we made, so we can respond to our customers quickly," said Division Manager at Dynetics, Matt Bender.

The "Stephen M. Gilbert" facility is named for one of the company's co-founders who died in 2017.