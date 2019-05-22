An aerospace and automobile manufacturing company now has a new building in Huntsville. Dynetics develops equipment for NASA and automobile companies. It offers production areas so customers can bring their ideas to life. Engineers then design, prototype, and manufacture these projects, all in one location. The new building is 78,000 square feet, and houses more than 250-employees. The company said it will make manufacturing more efficient and is a real game-changer for Huntsville.
"Doing it in house, we have the control over our schedules. We have the agility and mistake-proofing built in the investment set we made, so we can respond to our customers quickly," said Division Manager at Dynetics, Matt Bender.
The "Stephen M. Gilbert" facility is named for one of the company's co-founders who died in 2017.
Related Content
- Dynetics welcomes new facility in Huntsville
- Dynetics names 3 new leaders in Huntsville
- Huntsville’s Dynetics partnering on new weapon system contract
- Huntsville’s Dynetics among NASA’s picks to build moon landing prototypes
- Mazda Toyota establish company for Huntsville facility
- Toyota adding 450 jobs at Huntsville facility
- Wounded veterans receive warm welcome at Huntsville International Airport
- Alabama soldiers welcomed home
- Teledyne Brown to break ground on new Huntsville manufacturing facility