Dynetics to create new jobs after Secretary of Labor tours North Alabama

Dynetics is pledging to create 700 more jobs nationwide over the next five years. This comes after the aerospace and defense company in Huntsville signed the Pledge to America's Workers in front of U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta.

The company is committed to increasing apprenticeships to prepare future workers and with it, comes more job opportunities.

Secretary Acosta visited Calhoun Community College first on Thursday morning, awarding a $12 million dollar grant to expand apprenticeship programs in community colleges across the state. Registered apprenticeships allow people to work and get credits toward degrees in advanced manufacturing, construction, and healthcare. Secretary Acosta says he is seeing Alabama focus in on manufacturing specifically.

After speaking with future workers, he went over to ADTRAN where the telecommunications company also signed a Pledge to America's workers to expand their current programs.

Secretary Acosta left for Washington D.C. after his tour of Dynetics but before leaving, he said he likes what he is seeing from the state.

"The cooperation I've seen between the educational systems and their business partners is spectacular," Secretary Acosta said.

Dynetics tells WAAY31 they don’t know specifically how many of the new jobs will come to the Huntsville location.

Secretary Acosta is hoping more businesses expand their apprenticeship programs as well going forward. The $12 million dollar grand is part of a program by the Department of Labor to expand apprenticeships across the country.