Dynetics opens new aerospace structures complex in Decatur

Dynetics has opened up a new facility in Decatur.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday for the new aerospace structures complex. Several city and Dynetics officials were on hand.
It took about two years for the facility to be built. Crews broke ground on it in August of 2017.
The three-building complex will support the development and structural qualification testing of large aerospace structures.
Decatur Aerospace Complex by Ashley Thusius on Scribd
