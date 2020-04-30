Clear
BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Athens-Limestone Hospital news conference about coronavirus Full Story
BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Decatur, Morgan County officials give April 30 coronavirus update Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Dynetics designing Human Landing System for NASA’s Artemis program

Dynetics is helping to take the first woman and next man to the Moon by 2024.

Posted: Apr 30, 2020 12:54 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Dynetics is now a part of the effort to take the first woman and next man to the Moon by 2024.

The company was awarded a contract to design a Human Landing System for NASA’s Artemis program. It released this statement on Thursday:

Dynetics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), has been awarded a contract under NASA’s Artemis program to design a Human Landing System (HLS) and compete to build a system to take the first woman and next man to the lunar surface by 2024.

Dynetics is one of three prime contractors selected.

The Dynetics approach enables near-term reusability and sustainability and provides a robust, commercially supported lander capability, while boasting flight-proven technologies for habitat, power, thermal and other subsystems. The system’s crew module is designed to accommodate two crew members for nominal missions from lunar orbit to the lunar surface and back, including surface habitation for about a week. Alternatively, it can ferry up to four suited crew members to or from the lunar surface.

“There’s really no more exciting mission than delivering humans to other planetary bodies,” said Kim Doering, Dynetics vice president of Space Systems. “However, it’s also among the most challenging endeavors, particularly given the goal of landing on the moon in 2024. We believe Dynetics has the recipe for success.”

“As a new member of the Leidos family, Dynetics continues to lead the industry with talented innovators eager to solve today’s complex problems,” said Leidos Chairman and CEO Roger Krone. “NASA’s HLS is truly innovative and one that will revolutionize space travel. We are fully committed to this endeavor and proud to join the team returning Americans to the moon.”

The Dynetics HLS can be fully integrated and launched on the Space Launch System (SLS) Block 1B vehicle. For commercial launches, it can be flown aboard United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket.

With Dynetics as the prime contractor and system integrator, the team is composed of a broad and diverse set of small and mid-size businesses, as well as NASA field centers with industry-recognized technical expertise and programmatic experience. The Dynetics-led team is located in 17 U.S. states and one international country. Major components and subsystems will be built, tested and integrated at a Dynetics facility in northern Alabama.

In addition, Dynetics is also delivering critical hardware to NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) Core Stage, Exploration Upper Stage, Orion Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle, and the International Space Station (ISS).

The experienced team of partners and subcontractors include:

Thales Alenia Space Italy

Draper Laboratory

Sierra Nevada Corporation

Oceaneering International

Paragon Space Development Corporation

United Launch Alliance

Dynamic Concepts Inc.

Maxar Technologies

Creare LLC

Craig Technologies Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

ILC Dover

Sierra Lobo Inc.

JBS Solutions

All Points LLC

Cepeda Systems & Software Analysis Inc.

Victory Solutions Inc

Astrobotic Technology

ATA Engineering Inc.

Ecliptic Enterprises Corporation

Bionetics Corporation

APT Research Inc.

Space Exploration Engineering

Osare Space Consulting Group

Tuskegee University

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 6978

Reported Deaths: 267
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile103351
Jefferson88043
Lee38628
Shelby32011
Montgomery3166
Marshall3166
Chambers29319
Tallapoosa28217
Madison2244
Tuscaloosa2021
Baldwin1743
Etowah1398
Coffee1070
Walker950
Calhoun933
Houston873
Elmore841
DeKalb772
Marion766
St. Clair700
Morgan680
Pike670
Wilcox621
Randolph624
Talladega592
Lowndes571
Sumter562
Russell550
Cullman550
Chilton531
Greene501
Butler501
Pickens481
Jackson472
Marengo463
Franklin450
Limestone440
Autauga434
Hale432
Bibb420
Choctaw390
Dallas373
Barbour371
Blount360
Covington361
Macon362
Washington341
Lauderdale312
Coosa311
Clarke301
Colbert272
Escambia271
Dale250
Henry231
Clay211
Crenshaw170
Cherokee150
Winston130
Lawrence120
Monroe121
Cleburne121
Bullock120
Lamar100
Geneva90
Perry90
Conecuh90
Fayette60
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 10366

Reported Deaths: 195
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson245425
Shelby243244
Sumner61937
Bledsoe5920
Rutherford44811
Williamson4089
Wilson2504
Out of TN2343
Knox2215
Bedford1692
Hamilton15213
Montgomery1412
Robertson1390
Madison1311
Trousdale1221
Putnam1195
Tipton980
McMinn891
Cumberland741
Dickson720
Blount553
Washington540
Fayette531
Lake530
Sevier481
Sullivan481
Bradley481
Gibson441
Greene432
Hickman430
Maury420
Cheatham420
Unassigned420
Macon393
Coffee350
Franklin341
Dyer340
Loudon320
Hawkins302
Grundy281
Marion281
Anderson271
Marshall221
Weakley210
Smith201
Lauderdale190
Haywood191
Jefferson180
Carroll181
Lawrence170
Hamblen172
Cocke160
Monroe161
DeKalb140
Campbell141
Lincoln130
Carter121
Obion121
Henry110
McNairy110
Scott110
Cannon110
Hardeman110
Chester100
Humphreys101
Overton80
Perry80
Meigs80
Stewart70
Giles70
Warren70
Roane70
Jackson70
Polk70
Crockett70
Henderson60
White60
Morgan60
Benton61
Claiborne50
Sequatchie50
Clay50
Hardin50
Grainger50
Houston50
Wayne40
Fentress40
Decatur40
Rhea40
Moore30
Union30
Johnson30
Lewis20
Van Buren20
Unicoi10
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events