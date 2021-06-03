Dynetics Technical Solution has the largest electron-beam welding system in Western Hemisphere

The Huntsville-based company, Dynetics Technical Solution, now has the largest electron-beam welding system in the Western Hemisphere.

The 22-foot long high beam can support government and commercial programs. The electron beam can weld thick materials in a matter of minutes. The technology will weld hardware for Virginia and Columbia class submarines.

Blake Gifford, the Manufacturing Manager at DTS, said, “Huntsville is typically known for its army support with the Redstone here in town, but with capabilities like these and the things that companies, like Dynetics, are doing for the Navy, it’s definitely a growing area.”

The electron beam was a part of a $15 million contract with the Department of Defense.