A Dutton man died from a two-vehicle wreck in Jackson County Saturday afternoon.

It happened on Alabama 71 near Jackson County 408. That is approximately two miles south of Dutton.

State troopers said 89-year-old Jessie Calvin Mount died when he hit a truck backing out of a driveway, then proceeded to hit a tree.

Investigators said Mount was not wearing a seat belt and died on the scene.

The driver of the truck who is a teenager from Scottsboro was not hurt.