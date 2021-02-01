Dustin Diamond, Screech on ‘Saved By the Bell,’ dead at 44

Representatives of actor Dustin Diamond released this information Monday on the occassion of his death earlier in the day.

The full statement:

We are saddened to confirm of Dustin Diamond’s passing on Monday, February 1st, 2021 due to carcinoma. He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago. In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful.

Dustin Diamond’s name was synonymous with Screech, his character on the hit show Saved by the Bell. He portrayed Samuel “Screech” Powers for thirteen years as the cast of the show grew up together in all its series: Good Morning, Miss Bell, Saved by the Bell: The New Class, and Saved By the Bell: The College Years. He starred in a handful of reality television series including the 5th season of Celebrity Fit Club, The Weakest Link and Celebrity Boxing 2. He made cameo appearances in films such as Made(2001), Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003) and American Pie Presents: The Book of Love.(2009). In December 2013, Dustin appeared on an episode of OWN’s Where Are They Now? and became a house member in the twelfth season of Celebrity Big Brother.

We’ve been working alongside Dustin over the last twenty-one years. It goes without saying that our relationship cannot be categorized exclusively as business. He has become a larger part of our everyday life: A part of our family and friend circle. We are aware that Dustin is not considered reputable by most. He’s had a history of mishaps, of unfortunate events. We want the public to understand that he was not intentionally malevolent.

He--much like the rest of those who act out and behave poorly—had undergone a great deal of turmoil and heartache. His actions, though rebukeable, stemmed from loss and the lack of knowledge on how to process that pain properly. In actuality, Dustin was a humorous and high-spirited individual whose greatest passion was to make others laugh.

He was able to sense and feel other peoples’ emotions to such a length that he was able to feel them too—a strength and a flaw, all in one.

Dustin Diamond was a character in and of himself: an unpredictable spitfire who always left us shocked, but never left us bored. We are thankful he trusted us enough to share his genuine, authentic self with our team.

We wish you knew him in the way that we did. We please ask that you give room for privacy to our team and Mr. Diamond’s family during this tragic time, as we grieve and remember the memories spent together.

This loss is as much stinging as it is sudden