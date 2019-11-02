Clear
Duo charged with killing Kamille McKinney to appear in court on Monday

Patrick Stallworth (left) and Derick Brown (right)
Both Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown are set to appear before the judge at 9 a.m.

Posted: Nov 2, 2019 9:40 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

The pair who are charged with the capital murder of 3-year-old Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney are both set to appear in front of a judge on Monday, November 4.

According to a court document filed on Monday, October 28, Patrick Stallworth, 39, will appear before Judge Clyde Jones for "an initial appearance review...for [Stallworth] to hire an attorney." 

On Tuesday, October 29, the Jefferson County Public Defender's Office and Adam Danneman were selected to represent Derick Brown. 

Investigators said McKinney died by asphyxiation the same day she was kidnapped on October 12. 

