Duluth Trading Co. opens first Alabama store at Town Madison

The first Duluth Trading Company store in Alabama opened its doors Thursday. The store opened up in Town Madison with a ribbon cutting ceremony. It was the first retail store to partner with the new development along I-565. Dozens showed up to welcome the store to the area. The store manager told us the company is proud to call North Alabama home and they're excited to give long time customers another way to shop.

"Partially being here is a customer demand as well. So we have a really good base of catalog and web customers from the northern alabama area and it really gives those customers a chance to shop us in a retail location for the very first time and kind of see our catalog and web come to life," said Christopher Sailor, store mananger.

Town Madison will also be home to several hotels, a luxury apartment complex, and the Trash Pandas baseball stadium.