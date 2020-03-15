Due to COVID-19, school systems closing leave some parents at home with kids

Several school districts across North Alabama are choosing to close Monday ahead of a state mandated closure Thursday.

This includes all three districts in Madison County.

WAAY-31 spoke with parents about what this closure means for them and their kids.

Many parents told us they're relieved school will be out for the next 3 weeks and are thankful they can know for sure their kids will be safe from outside germs.

"I have 3 kids and all 3 of them have conditions like asthma. So being able to close the school system for them to thoroughly clean it, that's a good thing," said Andre Danson.

Andre Danson and his daughter are trying to be all smiles through the school closures.

He says his job is letting him work from home and while he'll be working, his daughter said she has other plans.

"I will probably work on crafts during my free time and read because I love to read and I love to make crafts," said Mary Catherine Danson.

Sunday afternoon several schools made the decision to close on Monday, March 16th through Friday, April 3rd.

Some people, like Danson will be allowed to work from home... but others aren't so lucky.

They are now left figuring out who will take care of their kids.

Danson says he's grateful he's not dealing with that predicament, and is just trying to remain calm as more cases are confirmed throughout Alabama.

"If something happens we're there but not everyone has that situation and I get that and I don't know what I'd do if I was in that situation, I really don't, " he said.

Huntsville, Madison, and Madison county schools say students can come to school Monday to pick up any belongings they may need but after that the school will be locked down until it reopens in April.

Both Madison city schools and Madison county schools are not requiring students to learn through an online service during the closure.

However there are optional take home assignments available for Madison county schools.