City of Madison making safety improvements to Dublin Park

After a series of close calls, the City of Madison is making big improvements to Dublin Park.

The street that connects three soccer fields is now closed. We found out the improvements will keep cars away from fields, while creating a pedestrian walkway to keep everyone safe.

"Are they going to get run over as cars coming down? Because, at the end of the day, we have a job to do to look after someone else's kids," said Ashil Gudka, a soccer coach at the park.

Ashil Gudka is a seasonal soccer coach at Dublin Park in Madison County. He said he worries about safety every day with his camp kids.

Parents tell us they've had some near misses while dropping off their kids, so the city's parks and recreation department is taking action.

"We've had some close calls with parents trying to drop their kids off on the soccer fields, cars coming from the other direction that were going above the speed limit," said Kory Alfred, who works for Madison Parks and Recreation.

Director Korey Alfred says the biggest problem is on Saturdays when kids have soccer games. He's changing how traffic will flow around the soccer fields.

Crews are pushing back the road that connected fields 2, 3 and 4 and that will make room for a pedestrian walkway, and a median will keep traffic going in one way and out the other.

During the revamp, all nine soccer fields will remain open. For now, parking won't be an issue, and when it's all done, there will be an additional 39 spaces.

"We constructed it enough not to really cause a whole lot of pain for people as far as traveling to the park and parking, and getting them where they need to go," said Alfred.

Coach Gudka is excited for the finished product.

"I feel so much better knowing that they can run around. They can have a lot of fun without having to worry about something out of ordinary happening," he said.

The improvements cost $300,000 and the work started earlier this month. It should be complete by mid-September.

Alfred says parents shouldn't worry when fall soccer starts. There is still access to Field 1 and parking in the back of the park.