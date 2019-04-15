Dublin Park in Madison getting all-in-one fountain and filtration system

The entrance to Dublin Park in Madison will look a little different this weekend, because an all-in-one fountain and filtration system is being installed.

A local group raised more than $6,000 to get the fountain built and maintained. The Friends of Dublin Park volunteer group said the main reason they need the fountain is for the safety of the animals at the park.

Friends of Dublin Park told WAAY 31 the water is murky, so it helps keep the turtles safe from harm, but not the fish and the geese. The group said the turtles sneak up on the water bank and kill the geese when they get near it. The group said the turtles also get the fish in darker areas of the pond.

The fountain will help maintain the safety of the catch and release pond, the geese and the beautification of the water. One volunteer said it wouldn't have been made possible without the help of the people who love the park.

"Everybody that helped a little bit, even who put a few dollars in, will know I helped do that, and it's all about the community really and volunteerism and all of it," said Margi Daly, Friends of Dublin Park volunteer.

The city has already started to get the piping installed for the fountain. Friends of Dublin Park is hosting an opening on Saturday at noon for people to come see the new installation.