Duane Chapman's 'Dog's Most Wanted' premieres Sept. 4 and will show Morgan County man's arrest

Duane "Dog" Chapman and his late wife, Beth Chapman, will be in a new reality show, "Dog's Most Wanted," which will air September 4 at 8 p.m. CST on WGN America.

Leland Chapman, son of Duane "Dog" Chapman, announced in March that the new series will show a Morgan County arrest. He led a Bail Enforcement team that delivered a wanted man to the Morgan County Jail.



Bradford Joe Houser

The Somerville man, 40-year-old Bradford Joe Houser, was wanted on a felony warrant for failure to appear on a first-degree theft of property charge. It's not clear at this time when this episode will air.

Beth Chapman passed away in late June at the age of 51 after a nearly 2-year battle with cancer.

To watch the show's official trailer, click here.