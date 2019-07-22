Clear

Duane Chapman's 'Dog's Most Wanted' premieres Sept. 4 and will show Morgan County man's arrest

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/MorganSheriffOffice/photos/a.618618998215654/2057871507623722/?type=3&theater

The new show will air September 4 at 8 p.m. CST.

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 10:33 PM
Updated: Jul 22, 2019 10:37 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Duane "Dog" Chapman and his late wife, Beth Chapman, will be in a new reality show, "Dog's Most Wanted," which will air September 4 at 8 p.m. CST on WGN America.

Leland Chapman, son of Duane "Dog" Chapman, announced in March that the new series will show a Morgan County arrest. He led a Bail Enforcement team that delivered a wanted man to the Morgan County Jail.


Bradford Joe Houser

The Somerville man, 40-year-old Bradford Joe Houser, was wanted on a felony warrant for failure to appear on a first-degree theft of property charge. It's not clear at this time when this episode will air.

Beth Chapman passed away in late June at the age of 51 after a nearly 2-year battle with cancer.

To watch the show's official trailer, click here.

