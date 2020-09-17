Drying out and breezy Thursday

Hurricane Sally's remnants just grazed North Alabama the last 24 hours. From the Shoals to Sand Mountain we saw between a trace to about 0.50" of rain with isolated higher. A few lingering showers will be possible in Jackson and Dekalb Counties but even those chances will be low Thursday.

Conditions slowly improve heading toward the weekend. A cold front is poised to swing through early Friday, making for somewhat breezy conditions today and Friday.

Temperatures are worth talking about. Thursday will be warm-ish with highs in the low to mid 80s. We’ll be comfortably cool Friday morning and highs Friday afternoon only make it to the upper 70s. By Saturday morning, as cooler air continues to filter in, lows dip to the mid to upper 50s! We’ll keep that trend going all through next week, including the first day of fall on Tuesday.