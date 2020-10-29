Drying out behind Zeta but gusty winds linger

Hurricane Zeta made landfall around 4:00 pm Wednesday afternoon on the Louisiana coast due south of New Orleans. It took only 12 hours for Zeta's center of low pressure to be right over Dekalb County at 4:00 AM this morning. We saw widespread winds of 30-40 mph early Thursday morning. Based on downed trees and the fact of limited weather stations in the higher elevations there was likely unreported winds over 50 mph in parts of Marshall and Dekalb County between 3:00 AM - 4:00 AM.

Thankfully Zeta's fast movement limited any additional rainfall the 2nd half of this morning. Prior to Zeta's arrival we picked up 2-4" of rain Wednesday. Runoff will continue to work through creeks, streams and into the main stem rivers the next couple of days.

The main issue now is the lingering gusty winds. Some gusts to 30 to 35 mph will be possible the rest of Thursday. This could still bring down weakened trees.

The much drier air keeps North Alabama dry Friday through Halloween weekend and beyond. We will however see much cooler conditions, especially in the mornings. By Monday and Tuesday overnight lows may drop back down into the mid to upper 30s.