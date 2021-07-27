Drying out and getting hotter

Highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 90s through Friday with "feels like" temperatures as hot as 110°. In fact, this may warrant an Excessive Heat Warning, which is more serious than a Heat Advisory. An Excessive Heat Warning is issued when the heat index will reach 110 degrees or more or the air temperature is expected to be greater than 105 degrees.

This heat wave ends during the weekend as rain coverage increases and temperatures drop by Sunday. Some storms can be on the stronger side, capable of producing damaging wind and hail, in addition to frequent lightning and heavy rain. Temperatures actually drop below average - in the upper 80s, with the return of the rain and storms.