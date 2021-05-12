Drying out Wednesday but unseasonably cool

The widespread rain last night, overnight exited before sunrise and dropped less than tenth of an inch for most of North Alabama. Thanks to northeast breeze roads and grass should dry through the morning and into the afternoon. Rain chances will be low enough to drop the 10% for most of our area through this afternoon and evening - so expect dry conditions at Toyota Field this evening for the Trash Pandas next home game.

North Alabama may be dry the rest of today but temperatures remain about 15-degrees below average for this time of the year. Afternoon highs will only manage the mid-to-upper-60s both Wednesday and Thursday. Sunshine returns in full force Friday. The upcoming weekend looks great with plenty of sunshine and temperatures rebounding back into the 70s and eventually near 80 Sunday.