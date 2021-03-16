Drying out Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's severe weather outbreak

This afternoon North Alabama transitions between Monday's storm system and the much stronger storm system on Wednesday. The heavy rain and storms from this morning continue to exit and most should be dry by lunchtime. The best focus for any activity this afternoon and evening should be just off to our south.

Wednesday still has the potential to bring high impact severe weather to North Alabama. We have some clarity on how the day could evolve Wednesday, but we will not know some specifics until the event is already taking place. Here's a rough time-line of how we expect Wednesday to play out.

-A warm front will move through North Alabama Wednesday morning. Along it, scattered showers and storms will be possible, but the severe threat will be low. How far north into Tennessee this warm front goes will play a huge role in how the rest of the day unfolds. In short, the further north the front goes, the better ingredients we will have for severe weather. Here is a snapshot of future radar at 11 AM Wednesday.

-We should see a brief lull during the late morning-early afternoon.

-By mid to late afternoon, the environment becomes primed for severe weather. Data sources are hinting at some supercells developing in central Alabama and moving into our region Wednesday evening. Should this supercell threat materialize, our tornado risk will be higher. Large hail would also be a concern too. The severe weather window will likely open around 1 - 3 PM Wednesday. Here's future radar noting the supercell potential at 7 PM Wednesday night.

-Later in the evening, a squall line will develop to our west and race eastward. With this line, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and heavy rain would all be expected. The line clears our eastern counties after Midnight, ending our severe threat. Here's one last future radar image showing the line racing through North Alabama at 11 PM Wednesday.

While it looks as though the best severe weather potential is just off to our south in central Alabama and Mississippi, everyone in North Alabama could and likely will see some severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening. All modes of severe weather remain possible. Damaging winds, tornadoes, large hail, and flooding will all be possible throughout the day Wednesday and Wednesday evening.