Drying out Friday, thunderstorm threat this weekend

Overnight showers have exited the Tennessee Valley Friday morning. There is a small chance that a few pop-up sprinkles and light showers could develop through the afternoon but most areas will remain dry Friday.

Expect afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s for the Valley Friday with periods of partly sunny skies. The valley will remain dry Saturday morning and into the afternoon with the possibility of our first 80s. Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase Saturday evening and into Sunday as a stronger system approaches the Valley. The main concern with any strong to severe thunderstorm Saturday-Monday will be gusty winds, heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning.

A cold front will sweep through the Tennessee Valley Monday night and into Tuesday which will end our chances for rain Tuesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. However, rain chances will begin to increase Thursday night and into next Friday as our next weather maker approachs the Southeast.