Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Drying out Friday, thunderstorm threat this weekend

Shower chances drop to nearly zero by the afternoon for the Tennessee Valley. Thunderstorm chances increase Saturday night and into Sunday.

Posted: Apr. 5, 2019 8:00 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Overnight showers have exited the Tennessee Valley Friday morning.  There is a small chance that a few pop-up sprinkles and light showers could develop through the afternoon but most areas will remain dry Friday.

Expect afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s for the Valley Friday with periods of partly sunny skies.  The valley will remain dry Saturday morning and into the afternoon with the possibility of our first 80s.  Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase Saturday evening and into Sunday as a stronger system approaches the Valley.  The main concern with any strong to severe thunderstorm Saturday-Monday will be gusty winds, heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning.

A cold front will sweep through the Tennessee Valley Monday night and into Tuesday which will end our chances for rain Tuesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.  However, rain chances will begin to increase Thursday night and into next Friday as our next weather maker approachs the Southeast.

Huntsville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

