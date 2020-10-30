Drying and clearing out Friday, sunny North Alabama Halloween

Friday started off with a deck of low level clouds(stratus) but sunshine quickly returns to North Alabama today.

It may take places like a Sand Mountain a little longer to erode the low clouds but all areas should be sunny by this afternoon and remain dry through this weekend. The headline Friday is the big drop in temperatures, behind yesterday's cold front as well as Zeta. Highs will only reach the upper 50s but with the continued gusty NW winds it will feel much cooler even with full sunshine this afternoon.

Halloween starts chilly with lows in the lower 40s Saturday morning but afternoon highs will be nearly 10 degrees warmer along with lighter winds.

For any activities Saturday night, clear skies will prevail, with slightly warmer evening temperatures in the mid 50s.

As we start off the month of November, we keep the quiet weather going and gain an extra hour of sleep too! Don't forget to turn your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night. We'll see a few more clouds Sunday as a dry cold front moves through. This next cold front will bring much cooler air to North Alabama. By Monday morning, many locations will be at or near freezing for the first time this year. Highs Monday afternoon will struggle into the mid 50s. For Election Day Tuesday, skies remain sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Enjoy this nice stretch of quiet Fall weather over the next week!