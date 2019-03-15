Dry weekend but much cooler

The cold front responsible for the severe thunderstorms Thursday has exited east, southeast of the Tennessee Valley. Expect dry conditions Friday through early next week.

We do have passing clouds through the WAAY-31 coverage area Friday but expect periods of mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will stay in the mid to upper 50s for most of the valley Friday through this weekend.

Thanks to clearing skies overnight we will likely see many locations drop to the mid to upper 30s Saturday and Sunday morning. If you are concerned about sensitive plants you may need to protect them from patchy frost the next couple of nights.

The next weather maker arrives Wednesday and into Thursday. At this point most forecast models keep it fairly weak with only light passing showers. If anything changes in the forecast with this system the WAAY-31 StormTracker Weather Team will be the first to let you know.