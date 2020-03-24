Dry weather returns Wednesday but flooding lingers

A line of severe thunderstorms moved through North Alabama Tuesday evening. Damage has been reported throughout many counties but it will take a survey team from the NWS to determine if any tornadoes touched down in North Alabama Tuesday. The rotating thunderstorm, called a supercell, that brought a tornado to Tishomingo, Mississippi also tracked through all of North Alabama Tuesday. There are signs of strong rotation on the radar in Colbert County, Lawrence County and other areas east of I-65. Continue to check back for the latest storm reports and NWS tornado damage surveys over the next few days for final report.

We're back to dry weather Wednesday through Friday. By Thursday and Friday we'll likely see highs in the low to mid 80s. Rain and thunderstorm chances do return Saturday. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible but we'll have to monitor over the next 3 days for any changes in track and intensity.