Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Dry weather returns Wednesday but flooding lingers

Tuesday's severe weather and heavy rain have exited North Alabama but flooding will linger for creeks, streams and rivers. Expect dry weather, sunshine to finish out the workweek.

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 11:29 PM
Updated: Mar 25, 2020 12:50 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

A line of severe thunderstorms moved through North Alabama Tuesday evening.  Damage has been reported throughout many counties but it will take a survey team from the NWS to determine if any tornadoes touched down in North Alabama Tuesday.  The rotating thunderstorm, called a supercell, that brought a tornado to Tishomingo, Mississippi also tracked through all of North Alabama Tuesday.  There are signs of strong rotation on the radar in Colbert County, Lawrence County and other areas east of I-65.  Continue to check back for the latest storm reports and NWS tornado damage surveys over the next few days for final report.

We're back to dry weather Wednesday through Friday.  By Thursday and Friday we'll likely see highs in the low to mid 80s.  Rain and thunderstorm chances do return Saturday.  Isolated strong to severe storms are possible but we'll have to monitor over the next 3 days for any changes in track and intensity.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events