Dry weather poses new danger for Fourth of July

WAAY31 spent the day learning what you need to know to stay safe this Independence Day.

As you're having a blast this fourth fire officials say it's important to remember the risks that come along with setting off fireworks. That's especially true this year because parts of Alabama have had less rain than they normally do this season.

"They're fun, fun to watch, fun to play around with them," said Valentin Ambris.

While it may be illegal to buy or sell fireworks within the official city limits of Huntsville just outside business is booming for dealers.

"Everyday closer to the 4th we get busier and busier and busier," said Michael Strother.

I caught up with Ambris as he headed in to buy fireworks for this Fourth of July.

"I know things are dangerous but overall I like to play around with them," said Ambris.

Ambris said one year he even burned his own hand, but another danger is popping up this year.

The Department of Agriculture is reporting abnormally dry weather in parts of Alabama. Local fire officials say if the wind hits a spark just right it can start a fire, which is why they suggest having water nearby. Local fire officials also say the majority of firework injuries happen to kids under the age of 5 and your safest move is to go to a professional firework display.