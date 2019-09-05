Dry weather is hurting Sand Mountain farms

Farmers tell WAAY 31 the dry summer is bad for crops.

"It's been dry, squash is done gone, peas done gone...Dried up," said Benny Stone.

Because of this year's hot and dry summer, Benny Stone says he has lost thousands of dollars worth of crops.

"That 104 index...Burns them up," said Stone.

Stone would normally sell the peas and squash, along with his tomatoes and okra, at the Guntersville Farmer's Market just a few booths down from Edna and J.R. Smith. The Smiths say they're experiencing troubles of their own and have had to water their okra, soybeans and tomatoes themselves on their more than 100 acre farm.

"Well, it's been dry. We're watering okra," said Edna Smith.

It's expensive and it's just not as effective.

"The farmer has to have the rain, the natural rain," said J.R. Smith.

Smith says that's because rainfall contains more nutrients than tap water.

"We're hoping for more rain," said Edna Smith.

Farmers say not only is lack of rain a big problem, but it's inconsistent rain. Sand Mountain counties aren't alone. The latest data from the state drought monitor lists a significant portion of Eastern Alabama being anywhere from abnormally dry to there being a severe drought.