Dry today, more rain this weekend

The showers and storms from last night have moved out of north Alabama this morning, leaving behind dry weather and much cooler temperatures. Most spots received around a half inch of rain lat night. Although that did not help with our flooding concerns along waterways across north Alabama, the storms quickly moved out of the area, minimizing widespread flooding concerns. Nonetheless, roads are still damp this morning, so take it slow as you head off to work this morning. The big story today will be the cool down! Highs top out only in the mid 50s today, which is still a few degrees above normal even if it is over ten degrees cooler from yesterday's high of 67. We will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, with a persistent breeze out of the north adding a little chill to the air. More clouds will build back in ahead of our next system Friday.

That next system is a cold front that will bring showers to north Alabama once more late Friday night and throughout the day Saturday. The good news is rainfall totals for Saturday have dropped quite a bit. We are only expecting up to a half inch of rainfall across the entire area. However, with all the rain we have seen recently, it won't take much to cause some flooding issues along creeks and rivers and low lying areas Saturday. We are not expecting any thunderstorms Saturday, as this looks to be a classic "plain rain" event for our area. Once the cold front and rain exit the region late Saturday night, winter returns at long last! Highs struggle to reach 40 for the early part of next week, with overnight lows in the low to mid 20s. We also enter a much quieter pattern next week, as high pressure overtakes the region, giving us lots of sunshine well into next week.