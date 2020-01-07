Dry through Thursday, flood and severe threat returns Friday and Saturday

A weak system brought less than 0.10" of rain to North Alabama late Monday and early Tuesday morning. We are back to clear skies but cooler along with gusty winds through Tuesday afternoon. Highs top out in the low 50s today but it will feel like the 40s due to gusty NW winds of 10-20 mph. North Alabama is back to around 60 degrees by Thursday afternoon.

The concern for flooding returns Friday and Saturday as our next storm system moves into Alabama. Showers begin Friday with some moderate rainfall possible. The heaviest rain along with the possibility of severe storms will be Saturday afternoon and evening. Damaging straight line winds and even tornadoes are possible. Timing, track and intensity details will continue to be worked out over the next 4-5 days.

We could see 1.5" to 2.5" of rain through late Saturday for North Alabama. That alone could bring creek, stream and river flooding along with road and street flooding. Unfortunately another storm system Monday-Wednesday of next week could bring an additional 2-3" for North Alabama. The threat for flooding will remain high the next 7-10 days.