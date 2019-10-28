Dry start to the workweek, heavy rain by midweek

The low clouds will slowly break apart by the late morning hours and into the afternoon Monday. Depending on how quickly the low clouds clear, we could see mostly clear skies or mostly cloudy skies by mid afternoon for North Alabama. Enough sunshine should break through to warm highs to near 70 today.

We should remain dry through Tuesday night but rain chances quickly ramp up by sunrise on Wednesday morning. Rain may be heavy at times and localized flash flooding is possible Wednesday and Thursday. Thunderstorms are also a concern both Wednesday and Thursday. If enough instability is in place some areas could see strong to severe storms. As of right now the area of most concern is closer to the Shoals and into Mississippi Wednesday & Thursday.

Expect rapid clearing behind the cold front Thursday evening. It is possible that the cold front will clear some areas just in time for Trick-or-Treating though some areas may still be in rain and thunderstorms.

Behind the cold front a big drop in temperatures arrives Friday and Saturday. Highs will remain in the 50s with overnight lows in the mid 30s if not isolated freezing temperatures by Saturday morning.