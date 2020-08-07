Dry, but on the hotter side for early August this weekend

All week, increasing temperatures have been looming in the forecast. By Saturday, highs hit the mid 90s again and North Alabama will be back above average.

It’s quiet through Saturday morning as lows drop close to the 70° mark. We’ll quickly warm with abundant sunshine. Expect highs in the mid 90s during the afternoon. Just a touch of moisture in the air will be enough to make it feel like we’re close to the triple digit mark at the peak of heating. Of course, there will be plenty of sunshine, so pack the sunscreen if you’re spending more than 10 minutes outdoors this weekend.

It’s not until Sunday that the isolated storm chance is back in the forecast. Sunday should also be our last unseasonably hot afternoon for a bit as an increase in cloud coverage and storm chances help keep the mid 90s at bay starting Monday.

Speaking of rain, it’s looking like both Monday and Tuesday will feature those typical afternoon pop up storms. Starting Wednesday, expect more off and on storm activity, a trend that holds through the end of the week. Daytime heating will certainly boost storm chances the second half of the day, though. Highs remain in the lower 90s all week long.