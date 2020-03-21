Dry but cooler Saturday

Rain has come to an end across North Alabama this morning, but thick cloud cover continues at this hour. This cloud cover will slowly erode throughout the day. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, but temperatures will be quite a bit cooler than yesterday. Highs top out in the low 60s. All of today looks dry, so be sure to spend a few minutes outside to get some fresh air.

Rain chances are on the increase beginning Sunday morning, when a brief disturbance will bring the chance for a few showers. The more widespread rain holds off until late Sunday night and Monday morning. We will closely monitor the potential for a few strong storms Monday morning. Heavy rain looks to be the primary concern. If you are out and about Monday morning, be sure to take it slow, as ponding water on the roadways will be possible in any heavier thunderstorms.

A more concentrated threat for strong to severe storms is shaping with a cold front moving through Tuesday afternoon and evening. A warm front will move across North Alabama Tuesday morning, bringing a few spotty showers to the area. As the warm front continues to lift to our north, we will be in the warm sector, allowing for plenty of moisture to stream into the area and temperatures surging into the mid 70s. There will be plenty of energy for the atmosphere to work with, bringing the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms along the cold front Tuesday afternoon and evening. While it is too early for specifics, all modes of severe weather are on the table, including damaging winds, heavy rain, and perhaps a few tornadoes. Be sure to stay with WAAY 31 for updates in the days to come.

Rainfall totals will be around one to two inches for areas west of I-65 through Wednesday, with locally higher amounts closer to three inches possible over Sand Mountain. We dry out Wednesday and Thursday, with some locations likely hitting the 80 degree mark for the first time this year by Thursday.